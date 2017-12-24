ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Queen's Panties

Queen’s Panties is a royally stimulating sativa-dominant that charges the body with a palpable energy. This energy is worn on consumers like regal cape that flows behind them as they bound from place to place, visibly lit up by this cross of Dream Queen and Purple Panty Dropper. Invigoration begins in the mind and works its way through the body with continued consumption. The Purple in this strain can cause relaxing effects in some, but overall, remains alert yet hazy. Enjoy this cut alongside physical activity to harness the best it has to offer. 

A great mix. I've had both the parents on their own & I enjoy both. So put together is even better. Form: Shatter Brand: Bloom Dispensary house wax THC: 91.5% This strain is like a mellow dream queen strain. It doesn't fill me with energy but makes me motivated. Great for playing video games or veg...
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocusedGiggly
Great strain. Not that stoney but definately relieved pain .Good vibes
HappyTalkativeTinglyUplifted
I have a cold, so I took this strain for what many would call a negative, the dry eyes. It works wonders for my congestion. Feature or bug, you decide. I wouldn't say this takes away pain, like some do, but it's more that you don't care about the pain. Right now I'm kind of in a slow, calm, meditati...
FocusedHappyRelaxed
Good Strain!!! and It gave me a royal high...it made me want to go out and do good for the world and also make a lot of money whilst doing so. 5 Stars for the Queens Panties.
EuphoricFocusedHappyRelaxedUplifted
Go to your local grocer where the cereal aisle is, and find “fruity pebbles”. When you find it, just open the box, open the bag, and take a deep whiff of what’s in that box. Just make sure no one is looking, and plop that mother fucker back on the shelf. That my friends is Queen’s Panties. When I sm...
HappyHungryRelaxed
Purple Panty Dropper
Dream Queen
Queen's Panties