Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Quin-N-Tonic.
Reviews
14
Mperezive
Member since 2015
Hey, it's Mr. Pecok from Yakima, WA!!!!
I bought this strain in Spokane, WA @ Royal Cannabis by Alternative Us
It helped with my nausea, loss of apetite, stomach pain, body aches, anxiety, and head ache.
I like this strain a lot because it is a very relaxing and mellow strain. Doesn't really make you feel "high" due to the fact that it is a CBD dominant strain. I would recommend to anyone dealing with stress or anxiety.
This is my bud version of a Tylenol and Xanax smashed together. This has to be my go to for extreme anxiety/pain relief. A few hits of this is enough to bring me down from (or stop at onset) a panic attack which is amazing.
Bright orange hairs all throughout the dense yet fluffy nugs. Slight "cat p...
Hit hard with big insights, and then landed me softly in my bed like a baby. I wouldn't recommend this one for depression, it wasn't particularly uplifting. But if you're needing clarity or help sleeping, Quin is wise and soft.