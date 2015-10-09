ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Quin-N-Tonic reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Quin-N-Tonic.

Mperezive
Member since 2015
Hey, it's Mr. Pecok from Yakima, WA!!!! I bought this strain in Spokane, WA @ Royal Cannabis by Alternative Us It helped with my nausea, loss of apetite, stomach pain, body aches, anxiety, and head ache.
HappyHungryRelaxed
Djack45
Member since 2017
I like this strain a lot because it is a very relaxing and mellow strain. Doesn't really make you feel "high" due to the fact that it is a CBD dominant strain. I would recommend to anyone dealing with stress or anxiety.
FocusedRelaxed
z3dd4brainz
Member since 2016
This is my bud version of a Tylenol and Xanax smashed together. This has to be my go to for extreme anxiety/pain relief. A few hits of this is enough to bring me down from (or stop at onset) a panic attack which is amazing. Bright orange hairs all throughout the dense yet fluffy nugs. Slight "cat p...
FocusedGigglyRelaxedTalkativeTingly
PattyP49
Member since 2016
I love this one for pain and anxiety. Left me nice and relaxed. Nice body high.
mikegut
Member since 2016
excellent strain. nice red hairs and tight buds. it smells mild but smokes smooth. it's a very enjoyable hybrid and good for any time of the day
CreativeHappyHungryUplifted
cbdqueen88
Member since 2016
Hit hard with big insights, and then landed me softly in my bed like a baby. I wouldn't recommend this one for depression, it wasn't particularly uplifting. But if you're needing clarity or help sleeping, Quin is wise and soft.
