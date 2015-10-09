ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Quin-N-Tonic
  • Leafly flower of Quin-N-Tonic

Indica

Quin-N-Tonic

Quin-N-Tonic

Quin-N-Tonic is a high-CBD strain bred by La Plata Labs, who combines genetics from Harlequin and Cannatonic. Led by indica genetics, Quin-N-Tonic produces high yields of frosted purple-tipped buds that carry a sweet, dessert-like blueberry aroma. Its CBD-rich profile makes this strain an excellent choice for patients dealing with pain or inflammation, or for those made uncomfortable by THC’s psychoactive effects.

Reviews

14

Show all

Avatar for DayTripper7711
Member since 2014
Quin-N-Tonic is the most effective strain I've used for treating my Anxiety and Panic Disorder. I used this strain during a rather severe Anxiety Attack; to my amazement after only smoking about 0.2g the Anxiety was COMPLETELY GONE!!! It's terpene profile is reminiscent of blueberry pancakes with sw...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricGigglyHappyHungryRelaxed
Avatar for z3dd4brainz
Member since 2016
This is my bud version of a Tylenol and Xanax smashed together. This has to be my go to for extreme anxiety/pain relief. A few hits of this is enough to bring me down from (or stop at onset) a panic attack which is amazing. Bright orange hairs all throughout the dense yet fluffy nugs. Slight "cat p...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
FocusedGigglyRelaxedTalkativeTingly
Avatar for mikegut
Member since 2016
excellent strain. nice red hairs and tight buds. it smells mild but smokes smooth. it's a very enjoyable hybrid and good for any time of the day
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeHappyHungryUplifted
Avatar for Djack45
Member since 2017
I like this strain a lot because it is a very relaxing and mellow strain. Doesn't really make you feel "high" due to the fact that it is a CBD dominant strain. I would recommend to anyone dealing with stress or anxiety.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
FocusedRelaxed
Avatar for stbs1965
Member since 2015
Got really high on this. Smells and tastes amazing. To stoned to write anymore. Wow.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
HappyRelaxedTingly
more
reviews
write a review

Lineage

First strain parent
Cannatonic
parent
Second strain parent
Harlequin
parent
Strain
Quin-N-Tonic

Photos

User uploaded image of Quin-N-Tonic
New Strains Alert: Sunset Haze, LA Ultra, Pineapple Super Silver Haze, Banana Peel, and More
New Strains Alert: Sunset Haze, LA Ultra, Pineapple Super Silver Haze, Banana Peel, and More