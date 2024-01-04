stock photo similar to Rainbow Grape
Hybrid

Rainbow Grape

aka Grapes and Rainbows

Rainbow Grape is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Rainbow Crushers and Grape Pie Bx. This strain is 60% sativa and 40% indica. Rainbow Grape is known to have a THC content that typically ranges from 18% to 22%, making this strain an ideal choice for both beginners and experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by Cannarado Genetics, Rainbow Grape features Myrcene as the dominant terpene. We are still learning about Rainbow Grapes effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Rainbow Grape, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.



Something not right? Suggest an edit

Buy strains with similar effects to Rainbow Grape

Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
  • Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...

Rainbow Grape strain effects

Reported by 1 real people like you

Feelings

Loading...

Uplifted

Loading...

Happy

Loading...

Relaxed

Rainbow Grape strain flavors

Loading...

Grape

Rainbow Grape strain helps with

  • Depression
    100% of people say it helps with Depression
  • Anxiety
    100% of people say it helps with Anxiety
Loading...

Ready to try this strain?

Shop Rainbow Grape products near you

Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...

Similar to Rainbow Grape near Ashburn, VA

Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
Type
Cannabinoid
Top reported effect
Dominant terpene

Rainbow Grape strain reviews1

January 4, 2024
Loading...Happy
Loading...Relaxed
Tried the Torch Live Rosin 2.5g Rainbow Grape and I gotta say that I really love the taste of this one and will be trying it again. I wish bubblegum was a flavor choice because this stuff tastes exactly like Big League Chew grape bubble gum. I'm still learning how I react to this, but I can definitely say it uplifts your mood a bit and helps chill you out. I don't have issues with this dose giving me dry mouth, dry eyes, or making me sleepy. It will give you little munchies as the dry mouth is subtle, mostly just being thirsty more than hungry. I think it's pretty good for use in the daytime.
1 person found this helpful
Read all reviews

Strain spotlight