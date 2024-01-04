Tried the Torch Live Rosin 2.5g Rainbow Grape and I gotta say that I really love the taste of this one and will be trying it again. I wish bubblegum was a flavor choice because this stuff tastes exactly like Big League Chew grape bubble gum. I'm still learning how I react to this, but I can definitely say it uplifts your mood a bit and helps chill you out. I don't have issues with this dose giving me dry mouth, dry eyes, or making me sleepy. It will give you little munchies as the dry mouth is subtle, mostly just being thirsty more than hungry. I think it's pretty good for use in the daytime.