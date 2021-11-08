RRZ., is a really dark, dense and resinous Flower! This strain's density reminds me of old school "B.C. Hash Plant" but a lot heavier and oily than the Beasters. This strain has a pungent aroma of a fruity, earthy, lemony scent and taste. This strain is perfect for people who have social anxiety, insomnia, and eating disorders. the only downside I can find to this strain, for me anyhow; are the munchies and leghth of buzz is a little short lived, and RRZ. will make you want to eat no matter if you just ate or not, your gonna be hungry after you medicate. I wish we could still send in pics. because a lot of these pictures that are posted are not of the strain listed. it says "picture from stock similar to the strain", not of the strain. and I've seen alot of the same pictures for different strains.... Ive been an avid grower for 35 years and love my Weed Porn, so let's get the submit picture tab back, so when you write a review we can send in a pic of what it really looks like. Pics of it indoor and outdoor....