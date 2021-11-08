Rainbow Runtz reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Rainbow Runtz.
Rainbow Runtz strain effects
Rainbow Runtz strain helps with
- 20% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 18% of people say it helps with Stress
- 14% of people say it helps with Depression
Rainbow Runtz reviews
Sort by
Most Helpful
3........e
November 8, 2021
Aroused
Creative
Euphoric
Happy
Very strong. One of the stoney-ist strains I've sampled. In high doses, it's almost psychedelic. Be wise with edibles, depending on incapacitated you care to be. I could hear lightbulbs.
d........5
September 27, 2021
Euphoric
Giggly
Happy
Hungry
Rainbow Runtz has beautiful buds w/ full colors and a strong nose. The high hits quick and spreads throughout the body. While it’s not a drowsy high, it was potent enough to hinder my typing and speaking abilities. I enjoy this strain a lot.
I........s
December 14, 2021
Creative
Euphoric
Giggly
Happy
it has such a unique and sweet kind of flavor. Very potent and Stoney too. Also helps relieve headaches and nausea for me and you don’t need much, so that’s great. Honestly one of my favs now
T........1
February 24, 2023
Euphoric
Hungry
Relaxed
Sleepy
RRZ., is a really dark, dense and resinous Flower! This strain's density reminds me of old school "B.C. Hash Plant" but a lot heavier and oily than the Beasters. This strain has a pungent aroma of a fruity, earthy, lemony scent and taste. This strain is perfect for people who have social anxiety, insomnia, and eating disorders. the only downside I can find to this strain, for me anyhow; are the munchies and leghth of buzz is a little short lived, and RRZ. will make you want to eat no matter if you just ate or not, your gonna be hungry after you medicate. I wish we could still send in pics. because a lot of these pictures that are posted are not of the strain listed. it says "picture from stock similar to the strain", not of the strain. and I've seen alot of the same pictures for different strains.... Ive been an avid grower for 35 years and love my Weed Porn, so let's get the submit picture tab back, so when you write a review we can send in a pic of what it really looks like. Pics of it indoor and outdoor....
s........0
July 18, 2022
Giggly
Hungry
This is the next level of weed, like when i think of a scientist working on something new i think of Rainbow Runtz. I paid $80 a 8th after taxes and everything. Bud smells amazing like candy and pine and something that you want to crack the back open for every couple of minutes. On the onset you can tell its fire, body goes straight numb like your on some pure cocaine or something. Then you get this giggly , talkative attitude that sails along and penetrates your every bone. Furthermore this is that top shelf i been smoking a ton and im in Cali from the OG's to the sours man this is next level. Make sure you get it from a reputable dealer such as Cookies or similar. I picked mine up from Cookies shout out to Berner this is Not an endorsement. Thank you!
g........e
May 13, 2022
Happy
Hungry
Relaxed
this strain feels like a beautiful present from an angel. btw i'm high on this right now lol. when i lay down flat on my back like on the floor, i feel like i'm melting into the floor under me, and it feels heavenly. my lips are MAD DRY RIGHT NOW. so stay hydrated!! i feel like my lips are shrinking from drying out. also i'm so hungry. soo hungry but i'm in the middle of a fast (eating disorder lol) so this is literally hell. i feel like my stomach is like clawing at itself (but it doesn't hurt, it's more like, just really uncomfortable). so yeah, be prepared for that lmao. also this post has taken me like an hour to write i keep getting distracted, but in a soft, sleepy way. i hope this makes sense lol. but overall, i think this strain is now definitely one of my favorites. i wanted more of a sativa strain, but i decided to just try it out, sounded nice. it's wonderful!! it's so cozy and warming and homelike and soft. highly recommend!! :D
h........5
December 8, 2021
Relaxed
Sleepy
Very good bud for people that like indicas but don’t want to be “in-da-couch” lol.
p........8
February 19, 2022
Euphoric
Focused
Happy
Hungry
Rainbow 🌈 Runtz, it indeed did gave me rainbows on Ma lung. 5 star ⭐️ strain fo sho.