stock photo similar to Rainbow Runtz
IndicaTHC 25%CBD —
Rainbow Runtz
aka Rainbow Runts
Rainbow Runtz, also known as “Rainbow Runts,” was an indica weed strain made from a double cross of Zkittlez and DoSiDos. In 2024, Rainbow Runtz is also Wizard Trees' cross of Runtz x RS11. The effects of modern Rainbow Runtz are hybrid great for daytime and afternoon smoking. Reviewers on Leafly who have smoked this strain say it makes them feel happy, and relaxed, and it pairs well with your favorite hobbies. The flavor of Rainbow Runtz is a candy front with a pungent fuel back.
Something not right? Suggest an edit
Buy strains with similar effects to Rainbow RuntzOrder online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
Rainbow Runtz strain effects
Rainbow Runtz strain helps with
- 20% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 18% of people say it helps with Stress
- 14% of people say it helps with Depression
Ready to try this strain?
Shop Rainbow Runtz products near you
Similar to Rainbow Runtz near Ashburn, VA
Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
|IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top reported effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
Rainbow Runtz strain reviews96
Read all reviews
3........e
November 8, 2021
Aroused
Creative
Euphoric
Happy
d........5
September 27, 2021
Euphoric
Giggly
Happy
Hungry
I........s
December 14, 2021
Creative
Euphoric
Giggly
Happy