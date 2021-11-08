stock photo similar to Rainbow Runtz
IndicaTHC 25%CBD

Rainbow Runtz

aka Rainbow Runts

Rainbow Runtz, also known as “Rainbow Runts,” was an indica weed strain made from a double cross of Zkittlez and DoSiDos. In 2024, Rainbow Runtz is also Wizard Trees' cross of Runtz x RS11. The effects of modern Rainbow Runtz are hybrid great for daytime and afternoon smoking. Reviewers on Leafly who have smoked this strain say it makes them feel happy, and relaxed, and it pairs well with your favorite hobbies. The flavor of Rainbow Runtz is a candy front with a pungent fuel back.

Something not right? Suggest an edit

Buy strains with similar effects to Rainbow Runtz

Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
  • Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...

Rainbow Runtz strain effects

Reported by 96 real people like you

Feelings

Loading...

Relaxed

Loading...

Sleepy

Loading...

Hungry

Rainbow Runtz strain helps with

  • Anxiety
    20% of people say it helps with Anxiety
  • Stress
    18% of people say it helps with Stress
  • Depression
    14% of people say it helps with Depression
Loading...

Ready to try this strain?

Shop Rainbow Runtz products near you

Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...

Similar to Rainbow Runtz near Ashburn, VA

Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
Type
Cannabinoid
Top reported effect
Dominant terpene

Rainbow Runtz strain reviews96

November 8, 2021
Loading...Aroused
Loading...Creative
Loading...Euphoric
Loading...Happy
Very strong. One of the stoney-ist strains I've sampled. In high doses, it's almost psychedelic. Be wise with edibles, depending on incapacitated you care to be. I could hear lightbulbs.
79 people found this helpful
September 27, 2021
Loading...Euphoric
Loading...Giggly
Loading...Happy
Loading...Hungry
Rainbow Runtz has beautiful buds w/ full colors and a strong nose. The high hits quick and spreads throughout the body. While it’s not a drowsy high, it was potent enough to hinder my typing and speaking abilities. I enjoy this strain a lot.
65 people found this helpful
December 14, 2021
Loading...Creative
Loading...Euphoric
Loading...Giggly
Loading...Happy
it has such a unique and sweet kind of flavor. Very potent and Stoney too. Also helps relieve headaches and nausea for me and you don’t need much, so that’s great. Honestly one of my favs now
42 people found this helpful
Read all reviews

Strain spotlight