Randy Watson strain effects

Reported by 3 real people like you

Feelings

Loading...

Happy

Loading...

Euphoric

Loading...

Sleepy

June 22, 2024
Euphoric
Happy
Relaxed
got mine from 710 labs in Florida and it had velvety nugs that were gassy and kinda candy 11:11 flavor with a nice heavy relaxing stone that's still kinda clean in the head
Yesterday
Relaxed
Sleepy
Tingly
smoking a fat joint of this right now, i paid 25 dollars on the 8th in michigan. this is a nice relaxing body buzz, clear head. the taste is not very unique but not bad at all i get notes of citrus and pine, and a very pleasant weed taste. i would probably rate this an 8 out of ten on the scale that means nothing to anyone else but me
July 12, 2024
Pretty good

