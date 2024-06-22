Randy Watson reviews
s........8
June 22, 2024
got mine from 710 labs in Florida and it had velvety nugs that were gassy and kinda candy 11:11 flavor with a nice heavy relaxing stone that's still kinda clean in the head
f........g
Yesterday
smoking a fat joint of this right now, i paid 25 dollars on the 8th in michigan. this is a nice relaxing body buzz, clear head. the taste is not very unique but not bad at all i get notes of citrus and pine, and a very pleasant weed taste. i would probably rate this an 8 out of ten on the scale that means nothing to anyone else but me
l........n
July 12, 2024
Pretty good