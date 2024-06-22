stock photo similar to Randy Watson
HybridTHC 27%CBD

Randy Watson

  • STRAIN HIGHLIGHTS

  • Feelings:
  • Negatives:

  • Randy Watson effects are mostly calming.

    Randy Watson potency is higher THC than average.

Randy Watson is a modern cannabis strain that combines Runtz x Wedding Crashers. We’ve seen 710 Labs work with it and now the hash hole brand Dunkz. It’s dessert candy terps with more earthy funk. Randy Watson is an incidental character in Coming to America 1988, that’s become a pop culture reference.


Something not right? Suggest an edit

Buy strains with similar effects to Randy Watson

Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
  • Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...

Randy Watson strain effects

Reported by 3 real people like you

Feelings

Loading...

Happy

Loading...

Euphoric

Loading...

Sleepy

Ready to try this strain?

Shop Randy Watson products near you

Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...

Similar to Randy Watson near Ashburn, VA

Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
Type
Cannabinoid
Top reported effect
Dominant terpene

Randy Watson strain reviews3

June 22, 2024
Loading...Euphoric
Loading...Happy
Loading...Relaxed
got mine from 710 labs in Florida and it had velvety nugs that were gassy and kinda candy 11:11 flavor with a nice heavy relaxing stone that's still kinda clean in the head
2 people found this helpful
Yesterday
Loading...Relaxed
Loading...Sleepy
Loading...Tingly
smoking a fat joint of this right now, i paid 25 dollars on the 8th in michigan. this is a nice relaxing body buzz, clear head. the taste is not very unique but not bad at all i get notes of citrus and pine, and a very pleasant weed taste. i would probably rate this an 8 out of ten on the scale that means nothing to anyone else but me
July 12, 2024
Pretty good
Read all reviews

Strain spotlight

Randy Watson strain genetics