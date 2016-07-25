ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Rare Dankness #1
  4. Reviews

Rare Dankness #1 reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Rare Dankness #1.

Effects

Show all

18 people reported 179 effects
Relaxed 77%
Happy 72%
Giggly 61%
Sleepy 55%
Euphoric 38%
Pain 61%
Anxiety 44%
Arthritis 44%
Muscle spasms 38%
Depression 33%
Dry mouth 44%
Dizzy 11%
Dry eyes 11%
Paranoid 11%
Anxious 5%

Reviews

22

Avatar for VixenInk
Member since 2016
Rare Dankness is a creeper that'll start by relaxing your muscles before hitting you right in the eyes. This is a great strain for muscle and back pain, muscle spasms, anxiety, and insomnia if you're not planning on leaving the couch. It's hard to find a strain that helps with muscular pain but anyt...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
HungrySleepy
Avatar for 2joints87
Member since 2019
Definitely a sleeper this makes my nights funny as hell and my back spasms don’t happen as frequently very good indica
Read full review
Reported
feelings
Avatar for ABitFloaty
Member since 2018
Wow -- 2nd favorite strain so far. Within a few minutes I was slammed with a heavy duty floaty overall body high. 30 Minutes later it really kicked in...but allowed me to remain clear thinking the whole time. Definitely a potent strain for when you have no driving or serious work to do. No couch...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
Relaxed
Avatar for ggizzle86
Member since 2012
YUM!! She taste sooo good! She’s citrusy for a indica Which is just lovely! I’m feeling pretty good at work, like non stressed And smiley ... just don’t give me work work .. I can draw right about now
Read full review
Reported
feelings
write a review

Photos

Show all

User uploaded image of Rare Dankness #1
User uploaded image of Rare Dankness #1
User uploaded image of Rare Dankness #1
Avatar for grouch0
Member since 2017
spent two hours on a couch lock enjoying the pain relief this strain gave. 8/10 will smoke again
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeHappyRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for chevs420
Member since 2016
This Strain Is now my Favorite by Far. It has a very Fruity Berry flavor, Bag appeals is insane looks straight out of High Times. Small Craft Farm, that does everything by hand from Seed to Flower and no Spays. I wouldn't suggest for beginners as I would guess it's a 70/30 Indica side around 25%+ .....
Read full review
Reported
feelings
HappyHungryRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for Cronjaman
Member since 2017
Very nice after work strain. Not as euphoric as hoped but the over all body melt than bedtime makes up for it very clean well grown
Read full review
Reported
feelings
Avatar for DGP
Member since 2017
This is a great for muscle and back pain. Within 20 min of smoking I was falling a sleep. This was the first time in 3week I slept through the night!
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricHappyRelaxedSleepy