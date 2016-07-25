We use cookies to enable essential features of our site and to help personalize your experience.
Learn more about our use of cookies in our Cookie Policy and
Privacy Policy.
Stay in touch
Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree
to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.
You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Feelings
Helps with
Negatives
Relaxed 77%
Happy 72%
Giggly 61%
Sleepy 55%
Euphoric 38%
Pain 61%
Anxiety 44%
Arthritis 44%
Muscle spasms 38%
Depression 33%
Dry mouth 44%
Dizzy 11%
Dry eyes 11%
Paranoid 11%
Anxious 5%
Reviews
22
VixenInk
Member since 2016
Rare Dankness is a creeper that'll start by relaxing your muscles before hitting you right in the eyes. This is a great strain for muscle and back pain, muscle spasms, anxiety, and insomnia if you're not planning on leaving the couch. It's hard to find a strain that helps with muscular pain but anyt...
Wow -- 2nd favorite strain so far. Within a few minutes I was slammed with a heavy duty floaty overall body high. 30 Minutes later it really kicked in...but allowed me to remain clear thinking the whole time. Definitely a potent strain for when you have no driving or serious work to do. No couch...
This Strain Is now my Favorite by Far. It has a very Fruity Berry flavor, Bag appeals is insane looks straight out of High Times. Small Craft Farm, that does everything by hand from Seed to Flower and no Spays. I wouldn't suggest for beginners as I would guess it's a 70/30 Indica side around 25%+ .....