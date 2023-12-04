Raspberry Lemonade reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Raspberry Lemonade.
Raspberry Lemonade strain effects
Reported by 7 real people like you
Raspberry Lemonade strain flavors
Raspberry Lemonade strain helps with
- 14% of people say it helps with Depression
- 14% of people say it helps with Fatigue
- 14% of people say it helps with Headaches
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Raspberry Lemonade reviews
J........i
December 4, 2023
Aroused
Creative
Euphoric
Giggly
This heavy exotic strain is a nicely relaxing sativa-dominant coming in at 30% THC and 3% CBD. It's potent CBD effects help with pain and with numerous other medical properties. This strain is great for both recreational and medicinal smoke. These nugs are absolutely gorgeous. Extremely shiny terpenes with a shade of orange around almost entirely purple nugs. A new top 10 for me
a........f
July 13, 2023
Creative
Energetic
Focused
Happy
Mi amoré, the recipes one comes up with while stoned… After enjoying a piece of the Hi-Burst Sour Raspberry Lemonade fruit chew, my culinary pallet desired spinachless artichoke dip pizza otherwise known as an artichoke pizza. Mix up a can of artichoke hearts, a little mayo, cashew mozzarella and pesto mix… Stir that stuff up really good. Open up a can of pillsbury pizza dough and prepare it as directed. Top that precooked pizza dough with your artichoke mixture and bake at 350 for another 10 minutes. While I waited for it to cook I imagined myself as a little cartoon farmer, growing and nurturing my artichoke garden eventually harvesting and bringing myself full circle to the very moment I take a bite (hang on… I gotta go take a bite) Yummy! This was an unexpected surprise concoction that my stoner brain thought up! Yay meeeeee!!!!!!!!!!!
m........z
August 26, 2024
Aroused
Giggly
Talkative
p good. used the blissed raspberry lemonade 2:1 cart. great flavour, mellow high, very giggly
E........0
June 18, 2023
Aroused
Energetic
Focused
Happy
Picked up this little guy for I think 26 a gram…bought 5 cuz I needed 5…plus 4 Critical Cookies…which I liked more than this Rasberry strain…but as for a saliva I still like it as much as Super Lemon Haze or Trainwreck (my all time favorite sativa strains) all though the dominant terpene in T-wreck is Terpinolene…and the dominant Terpenes in Rasberry Lemonade is Limonene…I love Trainwreck…all time favorite sativa strain for sure…so yeah as a patient I like this strain cuz it wakes me up…definitely an upper strain…I’d stay away from these kinds of really stimulating strains if you have problems with Anxiety or Seizures…as they may trigger these kinds of responses…pairs well with an Indica…or any downer…
m........p
November 23, 2023
Energetic
Focused
Giggly
Relaxed
Helped me focus on my tasks at hand yet kept me in a lighthearted stress free mood. Good for conversations/hangouts. Won’t leave you with that non verbal high that some strains give.
s........e
April 19, 2024
Euphoric
Focused
Anxious
Dry eyes
Indica fan but this strain is gentle enough for me to enjoy it throughly. Would reccomend
k........2
November 11, 2023
Focused
Giggly
Happy
Talkative
Love it!!! One of my favorites, the taste is very berry like..one of the best tasting I've had..