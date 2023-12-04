Raspberry Lemonade
Raspberry Lemonade effects are mostly energizing.
Raspberry Lemonade potency is higher THC than average.
Raspberry Lemonade is a sativa weed strain made from a genetic cross between Lemonade and Raspberry Kush. Raspberry Lemonade is 20% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for beginner cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Raspberry Lemonade effects include feeling energetic, happy, and creative. Medical marijuana patients often choose Raspberry Lemonade when dealing with symptoms associated with fatigue, stress, and depression. Bred by unknown breeders, Raspberry Lemonade features flavors like citrus, berry, and sweet. The dominant terpene of this strain is limonene. The average price of Raspberry Lemonade typically ranges from $10-$20 per gram. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Raspberry Lemonade, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Raspberry Lemonade strain effects
Raspberry Lemonade strain flavors
Raspberry Lemonade strain helps with
- 14% of people say it helps with Depression
- 14% of people say it helps with Fatigue
- 14% of people say it helps with Headaches
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
