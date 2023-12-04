Mi amoré, the recipes one comes up with while stoned… After enjoying a piece of the Hi-Burst Sour Raspberry Lemonade fruit chew, my culinary pallet desired spinachless artichoke dip pizza otherwise known as an artichoke pizza. Mix up a can of artichoke hearts, a little mayo, cashew mozzarella and pesto mix… Stir that stuff up really good. Open up a can of pillsbury pizza dough and prepare it as directed. Top that precooked pizza dough with your artichoke mixture and bake at 350 for another 10 minutes. While I waited for it to cook I imagined myself as a little cartoon farmer, growing and nurturing my artichoke garden eventually harvesting and bringing myself full circle to the very moment I take a bite (hang on… I gotta go take a bite) Yummy! This was an unexpected surprise concoction that my stoner brain thought up! Yay meeeeee!!!!!!!!!!!