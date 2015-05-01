Ray Charles is a potent indica strain named in honor of the cannabis-friendly blues musician and songwriter. This hard-hitter introduces itself with an earthy, skunky aroma that reveals itself strongest on the exhale. The full-body effects hit with intense sedation and lull you into rest and relaxation like the sweet voice of The Genius himself. For this reason, Ray Charles is best reserved for bedtime or late-night unwinding.
