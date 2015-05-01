ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Ray Charles
  4. Reviews

Ray Charles reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Ray Charles.

Reviews

52

Avatar for WiessAmaterasu
Member since 2019
nice earth relaxation that hits you with the exhale excellent high dosage for nighttime use.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricRelaxed
Avatar for tankertrue
Member since 2019
Ray Charles is amazing in the flower from. It gave me one of the best relaxing feelings both body and mind. It is not as good in the Live Sugar form though. I highly recommend Ray Charles for muscle pain, help sleeping, and taking your mind off of a long day.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
HappyRelaxedSleepyTingly
Avatar for CarrotStixBro
Member since 2019
I straight up one puffed this shit a few years ago... Knocked off my ass... Great Strain though, highly recommended, highly enjoyed.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
GigglyRelaxedSleepyTalkativeUplifted
Avatar for Ranarrweed
Member since 2019
I bought this strain on discount because it was shake. it tasted bad and i did not care for the effect.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
write a review

Photos

User uploaded image of Ray CharlesUser uploaded image of Ray CharlesUser uploaded image of Ray CharlesUser uploaded image of Ray Charles
more
photos
Avatar for pollytickle
Member since 2018
Tastes a bouquet of rose water. And talk about relaxed - didn't knock me out or make me tired, just relaxed. Still about to function and process thought - I know this because I just have a bit about 4 minutes ago. Perhaps it's a benefit to the ADD mentality? Anywho - I like the crap out of it.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
ArousedFocusedHappyRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for HairKnife
Member since 2016
INDICA FINAL BOSS. The traditional terpenes of Ray lull you into a full body high, allowing the CNS to attain peace and attune to full potential. This is the Cadillac of indica.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
Avatar for JenDog77
Member since 2017
Rule #1: You must listen to Ray Charles while enjoying this strain. others have written or I read somewhere that the power of this strain is on the exhale. I ignored that fact until I felt it. It's true. pain, anxiety, stress and overall general body relief is excellent. I haven't felt pain rel...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
Avatar for sywi
Member since 2017
If you suffer from insomnia and have access to this strain, it is all you need. I micro-dosed a pinch in my dry vape and was asleep, basically, immediately afterwards. Woke up 9 hours later, ready to face the world. (I was already in my PJs, having read other reviews, &amp; suggest that at least lig...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricHappyRelaxedSleepy