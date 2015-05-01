Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
Ray Charles is amazing in the flower from. It gave me one of the best relaxing feelings both body and mind. It is not as good in the Live Sugar form though. I highly recommend Ray Charles for muscle pain, help sleeping, and taking your mind off of a long day.
Tastes a bouquet of rose water. And talk about relaxed - didn't knock me out or make me tired, just relaxed. Still about to function and process thought - I know this because I just have a bit about 4 minutes ago. Perhaps it's a benefit to the ADD mentality? Anywho - I like the crap out of it.
Rule #1: You must listen to Ray Charles while enjoying this strain.
others have written or I read somewhere that the power of this strain is on the exhale. I ignored that fact until I felt it. It's true. pain, anxiety, stress and overall general body relief is excellent. I haven't felt pain rel...
If you suffer from insomnia and have access to this strain, it is all you need. I micro-dosed a pinch in my dry vape and was asleep, basically, immediately afterwards. Woke up 9 hours later, ready to face the world. (I was already in my PJs, having read other reviews, & suggest that at least lig...