Razzle Dazzle reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Razzle Dazzle.
Razzle Dazzle strain effects
Razzle Dazzle strain flavors
Razzle Dazzle strain helps with
- 25% of people say it helps with Lack of appetite
- 16% of people say it helps with Depression
- 16% of people say it helps with Pain
Razzle Dazzle reviews
Sort by
Most Helpful
c........0
June 4, 2022
Aroused
Euphoric
Thought I might need that 2nd toke,no thanks, I'm good. Go ahead try it you might like it, enjoy.
I........m
August 27, 2022
Aroused
Euphoric
Happy
Relaxed
Very pungent smell. Smells like fruit snacks, 2 bowls of this stuff and your good, big chilling, enjoy!
J........w
September 25, 2024
Giggly
Happy
Razzledazzle was created by the terp connection its a cross of Blu raz × cake crasher
j........z
April 28, 2022
Happy
Relaxed
Tingly
Very strong nose and the taste is excellent, very neutral effects for me. I could sit on the couch and relax to the euphoric sensation as much as I could enjoy a bike ride.
m........e
August 23, 2023
Aroused
Euphoric
Focused
Relaxed
The smell is good, the high is unbelievably good. At the beginning I smoke couple hits then put down. I was going to smoke second one but the high was too strong and made me feel little heady high. I hate to keep light up the joint while it’s not burning last. It’s good strain for hybrid in the morning or late afternoon. Don’t smoke during bed time it will make you stay little late. Smoke before bed time then the body makes you feel ready to crash. Sometimes during the day it can give you little overthinking or anxious feeling but it’s not big deal.
A........8
September 28, 2022
Aroused
Hungry
Relaxed
Very dense buds very pretty and very satisfying. More of a body high then a head high unless you smoke more
G........i
June 2, 2024
Creative
Relaxed
Not the strongest high. VERY CALMING/MELLOW. Definitely wouldn’t recommend before bed since it will interfere with you sleeping. Only way to describe this weed strain is an indica that doesn’t not make you sleepy
L........6
May 13, 2022
Relaxed
Sleepy
I like the taste its like mixed berries to me and it helps me unwind after a long day of work I get so relaxed and it puts me to sleep