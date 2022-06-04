The smell is good, the high is unbelievably good. At the beginning I smoke couple hits then put down. I was going to smoke second one but the high was too strong and made me feel little heady high. I hate to keep light up the joint while it’s not burning last. It’s good strain for hybrid in the morning or late afternoon. Don’t smoke during bed time it will make you stay little late. Smoke before bed time then the body makes you feel ready to crash. Sometimes during the day it can give you little overthinking or anxious feeling but it’s not big deal.