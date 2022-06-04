stock photo similar to Razzle Dazzle
HybridTHC 22%CBD —
Razzle Dazzle
aka The Raz
STRAIN HIGHLIGHTS
- Helps with:
Razzle Dazzle effects are mostly calming.
Razzle Dazzle potency is higher THC than average.
Razzle Dazzle, aka The Raz, is a hybrid weed strain bred by Briargate Wellness Center and made by crossing Blueberry and White Russian. This is not to be confused with Cannafari's Razzle Dazzle, or the strain bred by The Terp Connection. Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel relaxed, aroused, and creative. If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, Razzle Dazzle, before let us know! Leave a review.
Something not right? Suggest an edit
Buy strains with similar effects to Razzle DazzleOrder online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
Razzle Dazzle strain effects
Razzle Dazzle strain flavors
Razzle Dazzle strain helps with
- 25% of people say it helps with Lack of appetite
- 16% of people say it helps with Depression
- 16% of people say it helps with Pain
Ready to try this strain?
Shop Razzle Dazzle products near you
Similar to Razzle Dazzle near Ashburn, VA
Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
|IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top reported effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
Razzle Dazzle strain reviews13
Read all reviews
c........0
June 4, 2022
Aroused
Euphoric
I........m
August 27, 2022
Aroused
Euphoric
Happy
Relaxed
J........w
September 25, 2024
Giggly
Happy