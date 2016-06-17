Rebel God Smoke is a pro-grade sativa-dominant strain that blasts users with the motivating energy of a launching warhead. This rocket fuel, bred by Coloardo Seed Inc., is a cross of Cinderella 99 and Gupta Kush and has been known to finish flowering in under 8 weeks. The plant should smell of red currant and cabernet with just a hint of fuel on the rim. Use this strain with caution, as it can overstimulate even the most seasoned cannabis veteran.