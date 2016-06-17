ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Rebel God Smoke is a pro-grade sativa-dominant strain that blasts users with the motivating energy of a launching warhead. This rocket fuel, bred by Coloardo Seed Inc., is a cross of Cinderella 99 and Gupta Kush and has been known to finish flowering in under 8 weeks. The plant should smell of red currant and cabernet with just a hint of fuel on the rim. Use this strain with caution, as it can overstimulate even the most seasoned cannabis veteran.   

Really nice looking strain! Nice body buzz but still alert enough for the day. More expensive but worth it. :)
Lineage

Strain parent
Cinderella 99
parent
Strain
Rebel God Smoke
First strain child
Silver Cindy
child
Second strain child
Robert Plant
child

