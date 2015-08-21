Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
I loved this strain. I have not been smoking for a long time however of all the strains I have tried and my brother (seasoned smoker) this is our favorite. the best way I can describe this high is a light body orgasm covering me head to toe.
Absolutely my favorite indica ive tried thus far. I smoked one blunt and flew off into a haze with a deeply relaxed (almost out of body) experience. Then i proceeded to smoke another one which made me feel like i was mid- astral projection.
This strain is extremely potent and would be great for med...
It's very relaxing and good for when you don't want to do much but rest and laugh. It did help a little with my pain and discomfort from being in a motorcycle accident. It tastes nice and sweet. It has a nice smell as well. The smoke is a little thick and drys your mouth out. I'd say a good strain f...
Just tried it tonight after reading all the reviews. Halfway through the bowl and I'm feeling relaxed, mellow and chill. I'm guessing the other half will lock me in if I allow it to, but otherwise I could just glide along like Casper in a nice hazy mist.
Very hard to get hold of this but this is by far better than any other strain I have ever tried. After 3 hits on the bong I was lost in thought and spent 4 hours looking through Wikipedia without realizing how much time had past. ended up having the best sleep in my life as well. very relaxed and up...