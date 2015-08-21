ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Reclining Buddha reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Reclining Buddha.

Avatar for captainjonjon
Member since 2018
This strain gives me the kind of high I’d get back when I first started smoking. I love it I feel like a teenager but In a good way I can’t wait to try it with my gf this weekend
HappyRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for Bbauer25
Member since 2017
I loved this strain. I have not been smoking for a long time however of all the strains I have tried and my brother (seasoned smoker) this is our favorite. the best way I can describe this high is a light body orgasm covering me head to toe.
EuphoricGigglyHappyRelaxedTingly
Avatar for greenxvii
Member since 2017
Absolutely my favorite indica ive tried thus far. I smoked one blunt and flew off into a haze with a deeply relaxed (almost out of body) experience. Then i proceeded to smoke another one which made me feel like i was mid- astral projection. This strain is extremely potent and would be great for med...
CreativeEuphoricGigglyHappyHungry
Avatar for PandaOG15
Member since 2016
It's very relaxing and good for when you don't want to do much but rest and laugh. It did help a little with my pain and discomfort from being in a motorcycle accident. It tastes nice and sweet. It has a nice smell as well. The smoke is a little thick and drys your mouth out. I'd say a good strain f...
ArousedGigglyHungryRelaxed
Avatar for kdawg26m
Member since 2017
This is that s*** you've been searching for. Pain? What's that? Everything is chill with this strain. I am very satisfied and will be getting more soon.
CreativeEuphoricGigglyHappyRelaxed
Avatar for Lashalane
Member since 2016
Just tried it tonight after reading all the reviews. Halfway through the bowl and I'm feeling relaxed, mellow and chill. I'm guessing the other half will lock me in if I allow it to, but otherwise I could just glide along like Casper in a nice hazy mist.
ArousedCreativeEuphoricGigglyHappy
Avatar for StonerNo420
Member since 2016
Very hard to get hold of this but this is by far better than any other strain I have ever tried. After 3 hits on the bong I was lost in thought and spent 4 hours looking through Wikipedia without realizing how much time had past. ended up having the best sleep in my life as well. very relaxed and up...
GigglyHappyHungryRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for lollipops
Member since 2016
LOVE this. Great night time smoke. Very aroused and low inhibitions. Slept great and had deep thoughts.
ArousedEuphoricHappyRelaxedUplifted