ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Reclining Buddha
  • Leafly flower of Reclining Buddha

Indica

Reclining Buddha

Reclining Buddha

Reclining Buddha from Soma Seeds is a mostly indica cannabis strain bred from Super Skunk, Big Skunk Korean, and Holland’s Hope. Originally named Soma Skunk V, the more aptly named Reclining Buddha provides a physically relaxing experience that allows enough mental energy for introspective and creative activities. Growers are drawn to this indica’s resistance to mold, vitality outdoors, and large yields of resinous, cherry-scented buds.

Reviews

13

Show all

Avatar for calebargh
Member since 2015
First time trying this, I'm a novice smoker. I felt really relaxed, incredible body high like you took some sedatives. I literally tried to stand up and my legs felt like Jell-O. I'm a new smoker and this was ground up with a plastic grinder and smoke with hemp wick in an average sized Sherlock bubb...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricGigglyHappySleepy
Avatar for kumokun
Member since 2015
Really exceptional strain of indica. I was having a depressive episode and this beautiful strain cradled me into its arms and carried me to a fluffy bed of clouds. With enough mental clarity to still contemplate life. Lulled me to sleep shortly after. This was recommended to me over Grand Daddy Pur...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
ArousedEuphoricRelaxedSleepyUplifted
Avatar for brozac
Member since 2015
Absolutely my favorite strain ever. You really do get to see it's arousal effects so a great one when with your partner (or by yourself tbh) But has given me some of the best body highs i've ever had; it's truly out of this world. I only bought a gram of it from the dispensary that was carrying it a...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
ArousedCreativeGigglyHappyTingly
Avatar for lollipops
Member since 2016
LOVE this. Great night time smoke. Very aroused and low inhibitions. Slept great and had deep thoughts.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
ArousedEuphoricHappyRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for greenxvii
Member since 2017
Absolutely my favorite indica ive tried thus far. I smoked one blunt and flew off into a haze with a deeply relaxed (almost out of body) experience. Then i proceeded to smoke another one which made me feel like i was mid- astral projection. This strain is extremely potent and would be great for med...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEuphoricGigglyHappyHungry
more
reviews
write a review

Lineage

First strain parent
Holland's Hope
parent
Second strain parent
Super Skunk
parent
Strain
Reclining Buddha
Strain child
R-4
child

Photos

User uploaded image of Reclining BuddhaUser uploaded image of Reclining Buddha
New Strains Alert: Bettie Page, Space Candy, Jolly Rancher, Pineapple Punch and More
New Strains Alert: Bettie Page, Space Candy, Jolly Rancher, Pineapple Punch and More