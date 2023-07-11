Red Eye reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Red Eye.
Red Eye strain effects
Red Eye strain helps with
- 28% of people say it helps with Depression
- 28% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 14% of people say it helps with Hypertension
j........9
July 11, 2023
Euphoric
Focused
Body high is pretty disorienting in a similar way to waking up during a night flight (red eye) and stumbling down the aisles to find the restroom, not necessarily a bad thing. Clear thoughts and awareness which is super refreshing amongst everything else. I actually feel like this would be a fun strain for a nice summer day by the beach. It feels weirdly social yet stagnant.
d........o
November 11, 2023
Creative
Energetic
Focused
Talkative
This strain will definitely make you feel unstoppable, used it for creative work and got really focused almost felt robotic! Sure reminds me of the good all days back in preschool when markers where non toxic ;) and smelled fruity. In terms of the color of the ash from grey to white i would give it a solid 8 out of 10.
F........s
March 7, 2024
Energetic
Giggly
Talkative
this strain is legit the most energetic clear headed what the fuck is happening in my body high I've had. I felt the need to move so much and to keep my hands busy and I also felt uplifted, semi anxious, and hopeful about creative pursuits.
R........s
July 2, 2023
Creative
Focused
Hungry
Great smoking experience, not too couch-locky, and overall great body buzz.
j........9
January 5, 2025
Euphoric
Relaxed
Started in my head then 10 minutes later I felt a heavy body high!!! To me it feels like a 55/45 indica dominant but it is what it is but definitely a go to strain and I love the permanent marker take over taste 🫵🏿🧟♂️💙
l........0
January 23, 2025
Relaxed
Uplifted
first puff great taste body high had me stuff after about three hits
l........n
January 19, 2024
l........7
December 9, 2023
Focused
Giggly
Happy
