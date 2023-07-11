stock photo similar to Red Eye
Red Eye
STRAIN HIGHLIGHTS
- Helps with:
Red Eye effects are mostly energizing.
Red Eye from Seed Junky delivers both in the bag and in the bong. This new cross of Permanent Marker and Lemon Cherry emits those mouth-watering earthy, musky Jealousy notes with a sweet and sour twist. Buds grow big and bright purple with green and orange accents. Expect total relaxation and some munchies inspiration. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Red Eye, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Red Eye strain effects
Red Eye strain helps with
- 28% of people say it helps with Depression
- 28% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 14% of people say it helps with Hypertension
Red Eye strain reviews8
j........9
July 11, 2023
Euphoric
Focused
d........o
November 11, 2023
Creative
Energetic
Focused
Talkative
F........s
March 7, 2024
Energetic
Giggly
Talkative