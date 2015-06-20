ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Red Haze
  • Leafly flower of Red Haze

Sativa

Red Haze

Red Haze

With roots going back to the 1970s Colombian cannabis industry, this powerful sativa is worth a try. A cross between Neville’s Haze and Colombian Red, Red Haze is a slow grower. With a flowering time of 12 to 14 weeks, this strain may be difficult to find in dispensaries. If you do find it, however, be prepared for a very cerebral and inspiring experience. Providing consumers with a pleasant, light-headed sensation, the effects of this strain are particularly long-lasting. Red Haze is a strictly daytime strain, as its effects can be similar to drinking a cup of coffee.

Reviews

43

Show all

Avatar for TheBasicPagan
Member since 2011
This is what Chester the Cheetoh Cheetah would smoke before going to his favorite jazz bar on saxophone night. You want a bud that will mellow you out yet open your mind and make things super-cool? This is for you. For nerve pain, I give it a 9 out of 10. It's a good relaxer, so it'll probably wo...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EnergeticEuphoricFocusedUplifted
Avatar for OGTom
Member since 2015
Great for students needing something later in the day in preperation for long study hours. BE WARNED SMOKING TOO MUCH MAY RESULT IN HAVING FUN.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticFocusedHappyUplifted
Avatar for greentreeboulder
Member since 2010
Great bud for trips up to the mountains or basically anything having to do with the outdoors. It won't let you sit down and will keep you pretty focused.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocusedUplifted
Avatar for 42ObiWanCannabinoid
Member since 2012
I rate Red Haze at a 9 out of 10. Like a previous review said, it works well on nerve pain. I also give it a 9/10 for that. I like everything about this bud. They say that you feast with your eyes first... and that's definitely true of when I first saw Red Haze. I have mixed it with so many differen...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricHappyHungryUplifted
Avatar for GooglyEyes
Member since 2011
The dark green colored bugs are lined with red hairs. This stain has a slightly thicker smoke than the average strain, and might leave you taking little puffs and coughing. The High is mostly head, with body vibrations every now and then. It might leave you staggering if your not focused. This bu...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricUplifted
more
reviews
write a review

Lineage

First strain parent
South American
parent
Second strain parent
Neville's Haze
parent
Strain
Red Haze

Photos

Show all

User uploaded image of Red HazeUser uploaded image of Red HazeUser uploaded image of Red HazeUser uploaded image of Red HazeUser uploaded image of Red HazeUser uploaded image of Red HazeUser uploaded image of Red Haze
more
photos
Weekend Weirdness: Which Animal’s Pee Smells Like Cannabis?
Weekend Weirdness: Which Animal’s Pee Smells Like Cannabis?