I smoked a lot of this strain during my young adult age and it was always mind-blowing. At the first puff you are directly committed in an energetic uplifting feeling will lasts for hours. The effect brings you a very motivational sensation by a spicy woody taste. When you have smoked a whole joint ...
Instant effects, potency is KNOCKOUT! Beautiful hazy flavors, ranging from earthy to sweet and fruity. For this to be 100% sativa, I'm very pleased with the results. Laid back, typing a little off-key every now and then as the high builds, but I'm euphoric, relaxed and ready for some snacks lol!