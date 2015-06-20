ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Red Haze
  4. Reviews

Red Haze reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Red Haze.

Reviews

43

Avatar for PKMgio
Member since 2018
Es muy fuerte. El efecto es aturdidor. Te hace muy creativo y el sabor es muy peculiar.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
ArousedCreative
Avatar for Henryndikey
Member since 2018
I smoked a lot of this strain during my young adult age and it was always mind-blowing. At the first puff you are directly committed in an energetic uplifting feeling will lasts for hours. The effect brings you a very motivational sensation by a spicy woody taste. When you have smoked a whole joint ...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
ArousedCreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocused
Avatar for Koraytuwgga
Member since 2016
Strongly head high and barely any body high. Great for social events or getting creative.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricHappyHungry
Avatar for weed boy
Member since 2014
To start, I gave Red Haze a 5 star as it was my favorite smoke up to so far. The bud looked and smelt beautiful and came with a incredible smoke. Smooth and hitting me fast, I was very happy.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeHappyUplifted
write a review

Photos

Show all

User uploaded image of Red HazeUser uploaded image of Red HazeUser uploaded image of Red HazeUser uploaded image of Red HazeUser uploaded image of Red HazeUser uploaded image of Red HazeUser uploaded image of Red Haze
more
photos
Avatar for drpmuzik
Member since 2016
Instant effects, potency is KNOCKOUT! Beautiful hazy flavors, ranging from earthy to sweet and fruity. For this to be 100% sativa, I'm very pleased with the results. Laid back, typing a little off-key every now and then as the high builds, but I'm euphoric, relaxed and ready for some snacks lol!
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocusedHungry
Avatar for jeremytel
Member since 2016
Read full review
Reported
feelings
FocusedRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for chriscruz2277
Member since 2016
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EnergeticGigglyHappyHungryRelaxed