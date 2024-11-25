Red Lebanese reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Red Lebanese.
Red Lebanese strain effects
Reported by 3 real people like you
Red Lebanese strain helps with
- 33% of people say it helps with Depression
- 33% of people say it helps with Headaches
- 33% of people say it helps with Stress
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Red Lebanese reviews
G........d
November 25, 2024
Creative
Euphoric
Happy
Hungry
It’s a classic, I love ALL S. / Central Asian strains, Afghani (easily one of my favorites); Thai, Nepalese, Hindu Kush & PHK. Then the Levant region’s classic Red Lebanese. 😅👍 I just wrote a great review of this (my favorite strain), however it just fucked up (the app); —& NOW this is all you get from someone whose smoked the flower, bubble hash (~30to34%) and cartridge versions of this magnificent strain (which needs* more acknowledgement and attention so I can get more* of the Cartridges by Entourage ~72.2% THC and like ~81.3% cannabinoids); even the straight flower ~24.8% or 28.4% THC (—by the way I am sorry it cause I’m dyslexic & it was so long ago… ) *However, the cartridge and hash %’s are very accurate or close to it. Was very nice 5/5 or 6/5 ⭐️ ‘s from me, cause every time it was consistent. Just a banger, earthy, grape & berry-like, peppery and almost a vanilla Turkish tobacco flavor. <3 ❤️
r........7
April 23, 2024
Creative
Relaxed
Tingly
Uplifted
Helped with my depression moods. Felt relaxed and at ease. Will knock you out if you aren't experienced. Aroma of citrus with a sweet taste.
c........v
April 6, 2024
Creative
Energetic
Focused
Smoked a joint of this today for the first time. I am an experience smoker of 15yrs+ who smokes for chronic abdominal/endometriosis pain relief daily. Mellow strain and helped for minor relief with minimal heady high and slow body relaxing effect (as today my endometriosis was giving me hell). I’d say it’s a great strain for staying focused while doing day to day tasks for minor aches and pain relief, but wouldn’t be my first choice for someone looking for pain relief from chronic (lying in the fetal position with their heat pad) type pain.