It’s a classic, I love ALL S. / Central Asian strains, Afghani (easily one of my favorites); Thai, Nepalese, Hindu Kush & PHK. Then the Levant region’s classic Red Lebanese. 😅👍 I just wrote a great review of this (my favorite strain), however it just fucked up (the app); —& NOW this is all you get from someone whose smoked the flower, bubble hash (~30to34%) and cartridge versions of this magnificent strain (which needs* more acknowledgement and attention so I can get more* of the Cartridges by Entourage ~72.2% THC and like ~81.3% cannabinoids); even the straight flower ~24.8% or 28.4% THC (—by the way I am sorry it cause I’m dyslexic & it was so long ago… ) *However, the cartridge and hash %’s are very accurate or close to it. Was very nice 5/5 or 6/5 ⭐️ ‘s from me, cause every time it was consistent. Just a banger, earthy, grape & berry-like, peppery and almost a vanilla Turkish tobacco flavor. <3 ❤️

