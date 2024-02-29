Red Light reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Red Light.
Red Light strain effects
Red Light reviews
Sort by
Most Helpful
p........p
February 29, 2024
Aroused
Hungry
I found this strain of weed to be a feeling and flavor enhancer. Slightly sedative ... but fantastic for receptive anal sex.
t........0
January 20, 2024
Focused
Relaxed
Tingly
Uplifted
Just picked the strain up from a despo in Missouri. The batch that I have is a cookies brand coming out to 25.77 THCA and just .31 delta9. Caryophyllene: 0.81% Limonene: 0.57% Myrcene: 0.21% Nerolidol: 0.21% Midsize, dark, purple nugs this strain has all the right effects. I have a pretty calm flavor when smoking a blunt, but it’s a little spicy out of the bong. This is a really good strain for somebody who is experienced. This is probably the highest I’ve been for a while.
S........r
February 19, 2024
Aroused
Hungry
Sleepy
I think I bought the same batch probyfrom the same dispensary in Missouri. Let me say that I am a full time full grown smoker. .I smoked 4 bowls a half a gram each in about 8 hours. My bed felt like a giant cloud, I slept so good...Woke up several hours later still feeling great.
c........1
May 3, 2024
Aroused
Focused
Happy
I love this strain I would recommend it to new rookies to my girl is still a rookie but she loves this strain I been smoking since I was 7 it’s definitely a head high but it also gives you a body high it’s balanced out it’s like no matter what you are doing you you’ll do it but while you vibe out makes what ever your doing better and interesting.
a........9
May 22, 2024
Euphoric
Relaxed
Got mine from a dispensary in Wa state, Cookies brand, cartridge. I would say it has a funky taste that certain growers have regardless of the strain but I would say it is Stoney but nothing special.
l........7
February 16, 2025
Creative
Happy
Hungry
I really enjoyed this strain. I was outside by city hall in Boston. It was snowing and cold, mid February. After smoking the pre roll with my girlfriend I felt talkative relaxed and creative. It was smooth and strong, but not tiring nor energetic. Great bud!