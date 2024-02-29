Just picked the strain up from a despo in Missouri. The batch that I have is a cookies brand coming out to 25.77 THCA and just .31 delta9. Caryophyllene: 0.81% Limonene: 0.57% Myrcene: 0.21% Nerolidol: 0.21% Midsize, dark, purple nugs this strain has all the right effects. I have a pretty calm flavor when smoking a blunt, but it’s a little spicy out of the bong. This is a really good strain for somebody who is experienced. This is probably the highest I’ve been for a while.