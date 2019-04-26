ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
  Red Velvet Pie
Hybrid

Red Velvet Pie by TKO Reserve is a colorful hybrid with balanced effects. This strain was created by crossing Cherry Pie and Burmese Thai, and it expresses deep green buds flecked with pink and purple foliage throughout. The flavors are creamy and chocolatey with spicy notes of cinnamon. Its aroma is a bit funkier with elements of fuel and cacao, filling the room with a bouquet of potent terpenes. Enjoy Red Velvet Pie to help relieve stress while donning a stimulating and euphoric glow.  

Avatar for Samemch602
Member since 2018
this shit had me dying of laughter. I love this so much! so freaking happy and just really nostalgic.
Cherry Pie
Red Velvet Pie