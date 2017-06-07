ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Indica

Redwood Kush

Calculated from 199 reviews

Redwood Kush

Consuming this strain is like taking a long walk through the forests of its namesake. Relaxing and blissful, Redwood Kush provides consumers with a feeling of peace and ease. Taking after the earthy Northern California environment, this strain features a pine-like, herbal scent. Best for nighttime use, Redwood Kush has sedative, tingly body effects. Don’t expect to get much done after using this indica, as most consumers feel spacey and are unable to focus or get work done. 

Information about effects is sourced from customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects.

1117 reported effects from 143 people
Relaxed 62%
Happy 54%
Euphoric 50%
Uplifted 40%
Sleepy 39%
Dry mouth 41%
Dry eyes 20%
Dizzy 8%
Headache 5%
Paranoid 3%

Avatar for NoahDakota
Member since 2011
It felt like i was floating on a log, maybe thats why its called redwood. Thats a tree right? Well anyways, it hit me really quick after my first hit, and it was very smooth sailing from there. :) Highly recommended for anyone with any form of pain or insomnia. :)
EuphoricFocusedHappyTalkative
Avatar for ArthritisPain
Member since 2013
There are a lot of grower's claiming they have this and that. I was lucky enough to get some flower's from Zoey's. They are the real deal. True ocean grown kush. The smell is amazing dark, earthy tones with a hint of DANK. The flavor is a flavor only true OG Kush fans with identify, and it's all the...
RelaxedSleepy
Avatar for karozzz
Member since 2016
Great great for insomnia, anxiety, depression, and especially relaxing. Did not think too much did not make me paranoid at all and it put me to bed nice and happy. I need to start smoking outdoors a lot more. Grade A relaxing, calming, and uplifting indica.
CreativeEuphoricGigglyHappyHungry
Avatar for LeroyBrown420
Member since 2015
It smell and tastes like it came from forest floor. Cat piss, composted vegetation and ton of bug juice n dust. If you can muster that & still have the balls to try you'll love this biotch. It has an old school stoned feel but super clear headed and slightly mystical. It's an unusual smoke, great fo...
ArousedEuphoricFocusedHappyRelaxed
Avatar for Deitab
Member since 2013
Received my g of Redwood as a free gift from Aarch Club. Nice smooth intake, with an instant head high, then moves into my body and has a slight tingly feeling....love the taste and the smell, like I think mmj should smell... woodsy, piney, and smokey. Hate the sour smell you get in some strains, ...
EuphoricRelaxed
