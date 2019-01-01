Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
From Rabid Genetics comes Riley Kush, a cross of Purple Afghan Kush, OG Kush, and God Bud. This indica-dominant strain grows short and sturdy with very purple flowers. It has an overwhelming grape soda scent.