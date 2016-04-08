Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Rip City Purps.
Reviews
7
Freyagogol
Member since 2019
Do you suffer from endometriosis or painful periods?
If you said yes meet your new best friend!!! . It helps to manage my pain and insomnia. It’s a mood booster with the added benefits of helping my depression and anxiety.
💯
I rarely buy a strain without reading reviews on here first, but I think I'm the first person to review it, yay me! I'm really picky about taste, I prefer sweet, fruity strains. I can't peg all the flavors but for sure a strong grape taste with a hint of flower and sage? Enjoyable taste over all. I...