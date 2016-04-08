ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Rip City Purps reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Rip City Purps.

Avatar for Freyagogol
Member since 2019
Do you suffer from endometriosis or painful periods? If you said yes meet your new best friend!!! . It helps to manage my pain and insomnia. It’s a mood booster with the added benefits of helping my depression and anxiety. 💯
EuphoricRelaxedSleepyTingly
Avatar for meng19u8
Member since 2016
good strain. mine was more purple. tried to upload my photo but no response.
Relaxed
Avatar for isaiasc05
Member since 2016
Nice sedating effect 👌
EuphoricRelaxed
Avatar for eric01weed
Member since 2016
nice strain but the description is very wrong
CreativeEuphoricRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for PDX_Green
Member since 2015
Great mellow body high with a subtle and persistent lid dropper. Eye Lid that is... Recommended for a great night cap!
Avatar for Fancyfeast
Member since 2016
I rarely buy a strain without reading reviews on here first, but I think I'm the first person to review it, yay me! I'm really picky about taste, I prefer sweet, fruity strains. I can't peg all the flavors but for sure a strong grape taste with a hint of flower and sage? Enjoyable taste over all. I...
EuphoricHappyHungryRelaxedTingly
Avatar for kittykat753
Member since 2016
EuphoricHappyHungryRelaxedUplifted