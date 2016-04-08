ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Indica

Rip City Purps

Rip City Purps

Rip City Purps is a mostly indica hybrid from Alphakronic Genes that pays homage to Portland, Oregon, the city where they got their start. By using their own hybrid Gobstopper, itself a cross of Purple Urkle and Sin City Kush, and then backcrossing it with the Purple Urkle, AKG has created a seed line that adds better production, faster veg times, and some floral notes to the dense, dank-grape flavored buds of the Purple Urkle. An indica designed for the Pacific Northwest, this line will do well outdoors and is resistant to powdery mildew.     

Avatar for Fancyfeast
Member since 2016
I rarely buy a strain without reading reviews on here first, but I think I'm the first person to review it, yay me! I'm really picky about taste, I prefer sweet, fruity strains. I can't peg all the flavors but for sure a strong grape taste with a hint of flower and sage? Enjoyable taste over all. I...
EuphoricHappyHungryRelaxedTingly
Avatar for isaiasc05
Member since 2016
Nice sedating effect 👌
EuphoricRelaxed
Avatar for meng19u8
Member since 2016
good strain. mine was more purple. tried to upload my photo but no response.
Relaxed
Avatar for kittykat753
Member since 2016
EuphoricHappyHungryRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for Freyagogol
Member since 2019
Do you suffer from endometriosis or painful periods? If you said yes meet your new best friend!!! . It helps to manage my pain and insomnia. It’s a mood booster with the added benefits of helping my depression and anxiety. 💯
EuphoricRelaxedSleepyTingly
Lineage

Sin City Kush
Purple Urkle
Rip City Purps

