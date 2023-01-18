Robot Girl
Robot Girl
RGi
Hybrid
Energetic
Happy
Uplifted
Blueberry
Berry
Pine
Robot Girl effects are mostly energizing.
write a review
If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, Robot Girl, before let us know! Leave a review.
Have feedback? suggest an edit
Buy strains with similar effects to Robot GirlOrder online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
Robot Girl strain effects
Robot Girl strain helps with
- 40% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 20% of people say it helps with Depression
- 20% of people say it helps with Fatigue
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Ready to try this strain?
Shop Robot Girl products near you
Similar to Robot Girl near Ashburn, VA
Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
|In stock products near you
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
Robot Girl strain reviews(5)
Read all reviews
n........0
January 18, 2023
Energetic
Euphoric
Giggly
Happy
j........5
March 28, 2023
Euphoric
Happy
f........7
March 22, 2023
Euphoric
Giggly
Happy