Robot Girl reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Robot Girl.
Robot Girl strain effects
Robot Girl strain helps with
- 40% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 20% of people say it helps with Depression
- 20% of people say it helps with Fatigue
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
n........0
January 18, 2023
Energetic
Euphoric
Giggly
Happy
This strain is the perfect example of a hybrid. If you go into it feeling energized, you’re going to feel social and have good energy, if youre tired, you’re planted into the couch, yet not sleepy which is nice.
f........7
March 22, 2023
Euphoric
Giggly
Happy
I recommend 420% good for its level in THC, Jersey area.
j........5
March 28, 2023
Euphoric
Happy
I have a high tolerance, this quickly became a favorite!
d........c
March 20, 2023
Happy
Relaxed
2nd time ive tried this strain. always mellows me out. I smoke weed to get over my social anxieties and this definitely helps.