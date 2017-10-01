Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
This really gets you high fast but it also puts you in a sluggish/tired state. Best to take at night unless you been smoking for a while and have a hight tolerance for weed then id smoke this anytime and get high pretty fast
This is a very nice indica strain with a strong kush flavor. Buds are dense and super aromatic especially when ground, amazing when enjoyed in a blunt or a bong. One too many bowls will put you right to sleep but otherwise it is a nice mellow relaxing high that will definitely have you chillin
First of all, if you just had a few bowl of this lady, you have about an hour before hitting bed maybe half an hour more maximum. This is a hard hitter very stoned buzz, perfect for pain, stress and insomnia. In term of taste, it's very herbal and skunky, not very impressive but it does the painkill...