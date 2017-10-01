ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Rockbud reviews

Read people's experiences with the cannabis strain Rockbud.

Reviews

Avatar for Jaylord420
Member since 2019
Smooth smoke with a surprisingly nice creeper buzz that that leaves me with a rather headband effect and major munchies , good Indica buzz
EuphoricHungryRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for JoJo_22
Member since 2018
This really gets you high fast but it also puts you in a sluggish/tired state. Best to take at night unless you been smoking for a while and have a hight tolerance for weed then id smoke this anytime and get high pretty fast
RelaxedSleepy
Avatar for MMJsupporter
Member since 2017
smooth smoke. mellow high.
Avatar for CptKronikz
Member since 2017
This is a very nice indica strain with a strong kush flavor. Buds are dense and super aromatic especially when ground, amazing when enjoyed in a blunt or a bong. One too many bowls will put you right to sleep but otherwise it is a nice mellow relaxing high that will definitely have you chillin
ArousedCreativeEuphoricFocusedGiggly
Avatar for RedScorpion
Member since 2016
This strain is powerful. The taste is smooth. End of the day is the best time to partake. I find it to be very helpful for my neuropathy pain.
Avatar for petethekoala
Member since 2015
First of all, if you just had a few bowl of this lady, you have about an hour before hitting bed maybe half an hour more maximum. This is a hard hitter very stoned buzz, perfect for pain, stress and insomnia. In term of taste, it's very herbal and skunky, not very impressive but it does the painkill...
EuphoricHappyHungryRelaxedSleepy