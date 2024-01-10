Rolling Thunder reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Rolling Thunder.
Rolling Thunder strain effects
Rolling Thunder strain helps with
- 66% of people say it helps with Depression
- 66% of people say it helps with Pain
- 66% of people say it helps with Anxiety
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Rolling Thunder reviews
M........8
January 10, 2024
Relaxed
Uplifted
Nice head high and easy on the lungs
G........g
July 31, 2024
has been 💯/💯 for my nerve damage and connected PTSD and phantom nerves, as well as the nausea from, & the high pain from a chemical burn I'm healing from 😹🙏🏻❤️🔥🌈 Smoke while listening to Lee Scratch Perry's Rolling Thunder and you'll be 🌬️💨💯
h........n
October 29, 2025
Happy
Talkative
Really takes the edge off. Nice light smooth smoke with minimal cough.