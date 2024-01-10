Rolling Thunder is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Hells Angel OG and Wookie. This strain is 60% sativa and 40% indica, offering a balanced and versatile cannabis experience. Rolling Thunder lives up to its name by delivering a powerful and memorable high. With a THC content typically ranging from 18% to 22%, this strain is suitable for both beginners and experienced cannabis consumers who appreciate a potent experience. Leafly customers report that Rolling Thunder effects include feeling relaxed, euphoric, and creative. Medical marijuana patients often choose Rolling Thunder when dealing with symptoms associated with stress, anxiety, and chronic pain. Bred by Bodhi Seeds, Rolling Thunder features flavors like sweet and earthy notes with hints of citrus and pine. The dominant terpene of this strain is myrcene, contributing to its pleasant aroma and flavor profile. The average price of Rolling Thunder typically ranges from $12 to $18 per gram. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Rolling Thunder, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.