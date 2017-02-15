ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Hybrid

4.7 56 reviews

Rolls Choice

Rolls Choice

Rolls Choice by Royal Choice Farms is a sativa-dominant hybrid cross. Exhibiting a pungent bouquet of diesel, pine, and sour, skunky earth, Rolls Choice shows off its OG Kush and Chemdawg parentage. The strain’s effects range from cerebral to sedating depending on dosage, and works well for consumers seeking some relief from arthritis, ulcers, gastrointestinal distress, and minor pain due to inflammation. Rolls Choice won 7th place in “Top 10 Flowers” at the 2015 Emerald Cup. 

Effects

Information about effects is sourced from customer reviews.

48 people reported 418 effects
Happy 75%
Relaxed 64%
Euphoric 60%
Uplifted 54%
Energetic 31%
Dry mouth 27%
Dry eyes 16%
Dizzy 10%
Anxious 8%
Paranoid 6%

Reviews

56

Photos

Lineage

First strain parent
Chemdog
parent
Second strain parent
OG Kush
parent
Strain
Rolls Choice

