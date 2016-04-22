SoCal cannabis breeders Ocean Grown Seeds originally designed the Merlot OG in 2006 as an attempt to create an OG Kush-type plant with deep purple colors by crossing Larry OG and Grape Ape. The resulting plant was then crossed with Blackberry Rhino x SFV OG and then backcrossed to stabilize its OG characteristics. Merlot OG produces large, dense indica-type buds that are blanketed in white trichomes and will often turn dark purple, especially in cooler conditions.
Strain spotlight
Reviews
13
Find Merlot OG nearby
Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Merlot OG nearby.
Photos
Lineage
Products with Merlot OG
Hang tight. We're looking for Merlot OG nearby.