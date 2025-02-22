This is some out of this world weed!! Full pun intended. How am I the first person to review this strain? So let me run you thru my setup and then we can talk about flavors, percentages and all the fun stuff. Setup is simple. About a half gram ground up and put into my Mighty+. Started at 185c took about 5 full draws, bumped it up another 5c and took 5 more. Repeated this till I hit 200c. NOW…. The effects of this one are BADASS!! Super super super clear headed. Like zero head high BUT my body feels like a plate of jello while a rednecks drinking a beer in one hand, said plate of jello in the other while driving with his knees down a bumpy ass dirt road at the speed of Mach Jesus because some city slicker shot a 9 point buck on his land. I got the giggles and jiggles. Pretty sick strain. Very fun in the morning. Effects last about 2.5 hours then you slowly taper off. I know it’s an indica but I really do feel this is a hybrid leaning sativa type effects for me. Give it a shot. You can’t go wrong with it. Looks: pretty dark dense nugs with this wonderful dark/royal purple hues. I think the whole alien/ Roswell thing comes from the flower looking like it’s from an alien planet. They really are an attractive bud. Nice frosty layer too. Nerd shit: Jealousy X C-Note (talk about lineage!) 29% THC 3.49% other terps! Get outta here! Grown by Decibel Gardens. Packed 2 weeks ago. Another thing. Shoutout to Decibel Gardens for curing your flower correctly. It breaks apart so evenly. Overall. Get this strain. This is an instant classic that will have you flying high in outer space in no time!