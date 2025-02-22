stock photo similar to Roswell 47
HybridTHC 25%CBD —
Roswell 47
Roswell 47 is a hybrid weed strain bred by Decibel Gardens from a genetic cross of Jealousy x C-Note. This strain was bred for juicy berry terps with peppery and earthy notes; it offers consumers relaxing and euphoric effects. Roswell 47 grown by Decibel Gardens won first place for Indoor Flower at the 2024 Emerald Cup. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Roswell 47, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Something not right? Suggest an edit
Buy strains with similar effects to Roswell 47Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
Roswell 47 strain effects
Ready to try this strain?
Shop Roswell 47 products near you
Similar to Roswell 47 near Ashburn, VA
Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
|IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top reported effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
Read all reviews