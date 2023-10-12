Rox reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Rox.
Rox strain effects
Rox strain helps with
- 50% of people say it helps with Depression
- 50% of people say it helps with Insomnia
- 50% of people say it helps with Pain
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Rox reviews
e........E
October 12, 2023
Happy
Sleepy
It has a heavy head.
c........a
January 4, 2023
Relaxed
It slaps