This was the first strain I smoked and I don’t think I’m a fan. After just two hits, at ~8pm, I was still feeling it at 4pm. I was so high that I couldn’t watch any shows that required thought and had to just watch animals without any words. I kept getting a tingling and restless feeling all throughout my body, that I felt like I needed to shake off, but couldn’t get rid of. I did also get the munchies, but it wasn’t super strong. I did keep getting aroused the two times I smoked and had the best sex of my life, so that was good. It also made me sleepy and I slept fairly well. It didn’t help relieve any of my pain.