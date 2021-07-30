Royal Gorilla reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Royal Gorilla.
Royal Gorilla strain effects
Royal Gorilla strain helps with
- 27% of people say it helps with Depression
- 27% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 17% of people say it helps with Insomnia
R........e
July 30, 2021
Aroused
Euphoric
Happy
Relaxed
This strain is next level. Two hits for a pretty much daily smoker and I was well medicated. It has an almost lemon taste to it and can be harsh on the inhale so I wouldn’t give it to just anyone in flower form. It also has an incredible body high that like others mentioned here is a total aphrodisiac. Really good times.
M........r
April 3, 2021
Relaxed
This strain leaves me with a euphoric and calm feeling. It is kind of a heavy hitter in the lungs and throat however it has a very earthy and almost a sweet/peppery flavor. It’s not a very strong high but it’s definitely nice for an unwind after work. It helps a little with my headaches and back pain. Also as a woman it’s helping with my menstrual pain.
N........N
March 26, 2021
I was incredibly disappointed with this strain. I'm wondering if the dispensary figured out a way to remove all of the thc from the plant? I literally felt nothing. Let me also state the smell was underwhelming, and flavor followed suit. I'm not going to drop the dispensary name because I'm not sure this is their doing but they will be getting a phone call with a few questions as to why this product is on their shelf. ok. I'm off on search for a better strain to heal what ails me. love and laughter to you all!
L........a
June 10, 2021
Hungry
Relaxed
Sleepy
This was the first strain I smoked and I don’t think I’m a fan. After just two hits, at ~8pm, I was still feeling it at 4pm. I was so high that I couldn’t watch any shows that required thought and had to just watch animals without any words. I kept getting a tingling and restless feeling all throughout my body, that I felt like I needed to shake off, but couldn’t get rid of. I did also get the munchies, but it wasn’t super strong. I did keep getting aroused the two times I smoked and had the best sex of my life, so that was good. It also made me sleepy and I slept fairly well. It didn’t help relieve any of my pain.
J........3
January 27, 2022
Energetic
Euphoric
Giggly
Happy
I am impressed. I asked for relaxation/pain relief with a little bit of happiness. I am currently tap dancing around while singing songs from the 80's. I'd say I'm as high as a fart. Have not felt the relaxation kick in but it does help the depression big time, especially if you don't mind acting silly and laughing at yourself. 👍🏼👍🏼
i........a
January 2, 2022
Relaxed
Sleepy
Good strain, as i growed them by myself i got some trouble with it. They were extreme light sensitive, atleast it was a very good smoke!
S........n
August 2, 2022
Euphoric
Relaxed
first time growing, got a tiny plant but a really nice relaxing high.
t........s
April 4, 2024
Creative
Energetic
Focused
I decarbed approximately 2.5 grams of Royal Grape Bud and consumed this by chowing it down with a few non-alcoholic drinks. this evening at approximately 5:45. At around 7:00, it started to kick in by announcing itself with a huge wave of euphoria, followed by a spurt of inspiration and creativity. I felt alive buzzing and my vision was sharp. Ideas flowed fast and furious and I was able to follow through with my tasks for the evening. Now, at 1:00, the effect is still strong and I will have problems getting to sleep. Nice, great for a mid-morning or evening dawn pick-me-up. Not so sure about its value in the night-time.