Royal Gorilla
Royal Gorilla is an indica-dominant hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Chem's Sister, Sour Dubb, and Chocolate Diesel. This potent strain produces balancing effects that make you feel chilled out, happy, and uplifted. Royal Gorilla has a THC level of 21% which means the effects may be overwhelming to novice cannabis consumers. This strain features an earthy flavor profile that is sweet on the exhale with undertones of lemon and pine. Some consumers report Royal Gorilla has a diesel flavor to it. Medical marijuana patients choose this strain to relieve symptoms associated with depression, pain, and fatigue. We're still learning about the flavors and effects of Royal Gorilla. If you've smoked dabbed, or consumed this strain before, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Royal Gorilla strain effects
Royal Gorilla strain helps with
- 27% of people say it helps with Depression
- 27% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 17% of people say it helps with Insomnia
Growers say Royal Gorilla flowers into vivid bright green buds with a thick coating of resin. Home grow enthusiasts say this strain flowers quickly and is best grown indoors.