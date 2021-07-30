stock photo similar to Royal Gorilla
HybridTHC 21%CBG 1%

Royal Gorilla

Royal Gorilla is an indica-dominant hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Chem's Sister, Sour Dubb, and Chocolate Diesel. This potent strain produces balancing effects that make you feel chilled out, happy, and uplifted. Royal Gorilla has a THC level of 21% which means the effects may be overwhelming to novice cannabis consumers. This strain features an earthy flavor profile that is sweet on the exhale with undertones of lemon and pine. Some consumers report Royal Gorilla has a diesel flavor to it. Medical marijuana patients choose this strain to relieve symptoms associated with depression, pain, and fatigue. We're still learning about the flavors and effects of Royal Gorilla. If you've smoked dabbed, or consumed this strain before, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

Something not right? Suggest an edit

Buy strains with similar effects to Royal Gorilla

Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
  • Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...

Royal Gorilla strain effects

Reported by 32 real people like you

Feelings

Loading...

Tingly

Loading...

Relaxed

Loading...

Sleepy

Royal Gorilla strain helps with

  • Depression
    27% of people say it helps with Depression
  • Anxiety
    27% of people say it helps with Anxiety
  • Insomnia
    17% of people say it helps with Insomnia
Loading...

Ready to try this strain?

Shop Royal Gorilla products near you

Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...

Similar to Royal Gorilla near Ashburn, VA

Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
Type
Cannabinoid
Top reported effect
Dominant terpene

Royal Gorilla strain reviews32

July 30, 2021
Loading...Aroused
Loading...Euphoric
Loading...Happy
Loading...Relaxed
This strain is next level. Two hits for a pretty much daily smoker and I was well medicated. It has an almost lemon taste to it and can be harsh on the inhale so I wouldn’t give it to just anyone in flower form. It also has an incredible body high that like others mentioned here is a total aphrodisiac. Really good times.
10 people found this helpful
April 3, 2021
Loading...Relaxed
This strain leaves me with a euphoric and calm feeling. It is kind of a heavy hitter in the lungs and throat however it has a very earthy and almost a sweet/peppery flavor. It’s not a very strong high but it’s definitely nice for an unwind after work. It helps a little with my headaches and back pain. Also as a woman it’s helping with my menstrual pain.
8 people found this helpful
March 26, 2021
I was incredibly disappointed with this strain. I'm wondering if the dispensary figured out a way to remove all of the thc from the plant? I literally felt nothing. Let me also state the smell was underwhelming, and flavor followed suit. I'm not going to drop the dispensary name because I'm not sure this is their doing but they will be getting a phone call with a few questions as to why this product is on their shelf. ok. I'm off on search for a better strain to heal what ails me. love and laughter to you all!
6 people found this helpful
Read all reviews

Strain spotlight

Royal Gorilla strain genetics

Royal Gorilla grow information

Growers say Royal Gorilla flowers into vivid bright green buds with a thick coating of resin. Home grow enthusiasts say this strain flowers quickly and is best grown indoors.