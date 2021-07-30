I was incredibly disappointed with this strain. I'm wondering if the dispensary figured out a way to remove all of the thc from the plant? I literally felt nothing. Let me also state the smell was underwhelming, and flavor followed suit. I'm not going to drop the dispensary name because I'm not sure this is their doing but they will be getting a phone call with a few questions as to why this product is on their shelf. ok. I'm off on search for a better strain to heal what ails me. love and laughter to you all!