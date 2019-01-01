Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
Bred by Aficionado Seeds, Royal Sour crosses with Long Valley Secret Sauce to create Royal Salute. This sativa-dominant flower has beautiful lime-green buds with lemony flavors, while holding onto menthol and turpentine undertones.