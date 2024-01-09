Ruby Red
Ruby Red is a hybrid weed strain made from a complex genetic cross between Blueberry x Mimosa x OZ Kush. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica. Ruby Red is reported to have a THC content of around 26%, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by Rojo of Redline Genetics, a B-Real colleague, for Insane Cannabis, Ruby Red features myrcene and caryophyllene as the dominant terpenes, and a nose filled with citrus, mint, pine, blueberry, and sweet dough. The average price of Ruby Red typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. We are still learning about Ruby Red's effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Ruby Red, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
