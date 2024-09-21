Ruby Slippers reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Ruby Slippers.
Ruby Slippers strain effects
Reported by 10 real people like you
Negative Effects
Ruby Slippers strain helps with
- 30% of people say it helps with Nausea
- 30% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 20% of people say it helps with Depression
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Ruby Slippers reviews
A........d
September 21, 2024
Creative
Euphoric
Happy
Relaxed
The relaxation is both mental and physical but not so indica that it would bring you down if you have something like a mood disorder that causes mania this would be a good level out but not if you are going to operate anything like a car. Your body gets so relaxed you’re not going to be able to react fast to anything. Also good for maybe having a hard talk with someone so you can keep it together but not play poker because your turns would take much longer. Sudden moves like going to bingo-not a good idea. You’re in that “zen” state where someone could startle you easily-NO paranoia though.
m........t
August 30, 2024
Energetic
Focused
Relaxed
Woke up feeling not myself, hit the dispensary and come straight back to smoke. it definitely helped my neck pain, and I can focus more on Mt home inspection course than worrt about the pain and however else I was feeling food wake and bake.
b........7
June 4, 2023
Focused
Happy
Relaxed
Uplifted
I tried this strain because the description said it helps with anxiety. I wake up from a dead sleep with wicked panic attacks, some so bad they make me get sick and makes me cry. Two hits of this flower and my whole body and mind starts to shift back to normal. No more anxiety, nausea, back pain. It doesn't make me stupid high, just puts everything back in place, like a hard reset. Ruby slippers has seasonal availability, so stock up when it's available!
I........m
May 15, 2024
Euphoric
You can't go wrong
2........k
December 11, 2023
Euphoric
Relaxed
Uplifted
tastes like a lemon dessert and makes me mentally and physically feel amazing
J........y
September 26, 2023
Aroused
Euphoric
Focused
Tingly
Ruby for the Win! Awesome hit every time
s........e
August 19, 2023
Relaxed
nice sweet smooth taste make me feel up and focused
k........4
August 20, 2023
Focused
Dry mouth
something about this is so sour it’s unbearable, had to put it down after a couple hits