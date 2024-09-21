The relaxation is both mental and physical but not so indica that it would bring you down if you have something like a mood disorder that causes mania this would be a good level out but not if you are going to operate anything like a car. Your body gets so relaxed you’re not going to be able to react fast to anything. Also good for maybe having a hard talk with someone so you can keep it together but not play poker because your turns would take much longer. Sudden moves like going to bingo-not a good idea. You’re in that “zen” state where someone could startle you easily-NO paranoia though.

