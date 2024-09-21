Ruby Slippers
Ruby Slippers effects are mostly calming.
Ruby Slippers is a sativa weed strain made from a genetic cross between White 99 and Oz Kush. Ruby Slippers is 11-14% THC and 20% CBD, making this strain an ideal choice for medical cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Ruby Slippers effects include relaxed, happy, and focused. Medical marijuana patients often choose Ruby Slippers when dealing with symptoms associated with inflammation, pain, and anxiety. Bred by Full Moon Genetics, Ruby Slippers features flavors like sweet, earthy, and floral. The dominant terpene of this strain is myrcene. The average price of Ruby Slippers typically ranges from $10-$20 per gram. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Ruby Slippers, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Ruby Slippers strain effects
Negative Effects
Ruby Slippers strain helps with
- 30% of people say it helps with Nausea
- 30% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 20% of people say it helps with Depression
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
