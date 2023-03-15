Runtz 33
aka Runtz #33
HybridTHC 23%CBD 0%
Runtz 33
R33
Hybrid
Creative
Euphoric
Energetic
Apple
Blue Cheese
Strawberry
Limonene
Linalool
Caryophyllene
Runtz 33 effects are mostly calming.
Runtz 33 potency is higher THC than average.
Runtz 33, also known as Runtz #33,, is a hybrid weed strain. Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel creative, euphoric, and energetic. Runtz 33 has 23% THC. The dominant terpene in this strain is limonene. If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, Runtz 33, before let us know! Leave a review.
Runtz 33 strain effects
Reported by 10 real people like you
Negative Effects
Runtz 33 strain flavors
Runtz 33 strain helps with
- 50% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 30% of people say it helps with Depression
- 20% of people say it helps with Insomnia
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Runtz 33 strain reviews(10)
W........s
March 15, 2023
Aroused
Happy
Relaxed
I have this in flower form grown by No ID, harvested 12/13/22 and 28.2% thc This strain smells incredibly candy fruity and amazing. This strain feels lovely relaxing, happy, takes away pain and stress. Wasn’t sleep inducing for me. I really want to try this in a live resin and rosin form, it would taste incredible for certain.
a........o
October 26, 2022
Creative
Euphoric
Relaxed
Sleepy
Outstanding all the wa five star strain I believe this is actually the one that I was talking about that I got from Liberty Health Sciences in West Palm Beach I give this five stars all the way not just cuz it was a great deal but for almost 16% THC and I always think they're a little bit over the number anyway plus it depends on the person this one really help with my spinal damage right away I liked it and it's very very tasty definitely into dominant I would not suggest driving or working heavy machinery on the strain I would consider
p........t
March 19, 2024
Creative
Euphoric
Happy
Hungry
It puts you in the couch, and in a great mood. Love it.