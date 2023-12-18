Runtz Of Eden reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Runtz Of Eden.

Runtz Of Eden strain effects

Reported by 7 real people like you

Feelings

Creative

Happy

Energetic

Runtz Of Eden strain helps with

  • Pain
    42% of people say it helps with Pain
  • Stress
    42% of people say it helps with Stress
  • Lack of appetite
    28% of people say it helps with Lack of appetite

Runtz Of Eden reviews

December 18, 2023
Loading...Happy
I’m smoking some right now and it’s super fruity and taste like oranges to me. Huge body high on the first rip and just after the second rip, the head high kicked in. I’m not a lightweight by any means but this 26.4% thc feels a lot more like 35-38%. I grew eight different strains in my 20’X20’ grow room and this one has got to be my personal favorite. It even beat out my Afgoo which I thought would never be possible. This is super top shelf in my book. The seeds I grew with came from a local farm so getting them is not a problem. The color is very purple and nothing like I saw in the picture. It looks more like Forbidden Fruit than it does Zkittles. Has a huge aroma of fresh squeezed tangerines and cherries. I’m growing indoor so my buds aren’t the biggest but on average they weigh about 3 grams each. Extremely sticky and smooth to smoke. I made a small run of concentrate with the strains smalls and trim. It’s quite possibly my new favorite strain to dab.
October 6, 2023
Fire ! I just copped a whole plate of it it smells so goooooood top shelf for sure 👍🏾
July 4, 2024
this shit is so fire. hella purp and smells so good
May 26, 2024
Yummy
June 22, 2024
This strain should be called Jesus Pebbles. The inhale taste like a fruity sweet wine. The exhale has a fruity pebble taste that covers my mouth. Tho strain smokes well and is strong. 10/10
September 28, 2024
Probably one of my favorites to grow outdoors. I got almost 70#’s of finished product off of 20 trees. It’s by far the best seller at our dispensaries and it’s one of the most requested strains in S. Oregon. There are a few different phenotypes but for the most part the buds came out almost black. About seven trees had a super light green color while two others came out purple with red hues. I love this strain for its potency and taste. The average in test results for thc was 27.2% with.03 cbd. The average high for me last about an hour but my wife says it just knocks her out almost immediately. The taste is utterly unforgettable. Taste like an orange, smells like an orange, and if you didn’t know better, you’d think your smoking a damn orange peel.
July 6, 2024
I buy this strain in Farmington New Mexico for $50 an ounce😎 we absolutely love this strain.
