Hybrid

Runtz Of Eden

Runtz Of Eden is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Runtz and Forbidden Fruit. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica, offering a balanced blend of uplifting and relaxing effects. Runtz Of Eden is celebrated for its sweet and fruity flavor profile and its well-rounded effects. Runtz Of Eden typically has a THC content that ranges from 19% to 26%, making it suitable for both beginners and experienced cannabis consumers. Users often describe its effects as euphoric, relaxed, and focused, making it an ideal choice for enhancing mood and promoting a sense of calm and creativity. Medical marijuana patients often choose Runtz Of Eden to manage symptoms associated with conditions such as depression, anxiety, and chronic pain. Its mood-enhancing and stress-relieving properties can provide relief for these conditions, promoting mental well-being and physical comfort. Runtz Of Eden features flavors that are reminiscent of its parent strains, with notes of tropical fruit and citrus. This combination creates a delightful and enjoyable taste experience that many cannabis enthusiasts appreciate. The dominant terpene of this strain is limonene, contributing to its citrusy and mood-lifting qualities. The average price of Runtz Of Eden typically ranges from $12 to $16 per gram, reflecting its moderate to high THC content and premium quality. Its appealing effects and pleasant flavor make it a popular choice in the cannabis market. If you've had the opportunity to smoke, dab, or consume Runtz Of Eden, we encourage you to share your experience by leaving a strain review. Your insights can help others discover and appreciate the unique qualities of this balanced hybrid strain.

Runtz Of Eden strain effects

Runtz Of Eden strain helps with

  • Pain
  • Stress
  • Lack of appetite
Runtz Of Eden strain reviews7

December 18, 2023
Loading...Happy
I’m smoking some right now and it’s super fruity and taste like oranges to me. Huge body high on the first rip and just after the second rip, the head high kicked in. I’m not a lightweight by any means but this 26.4% thc feels a lot more like 35-38%. I grew eight different strains in my 20’X20’ grow room and this one has got to be my personal favorite. It even beat out my Afgoo which I thought would never be possible. This is super top shelf in my book. The seeds I grew with came from a local farm so getting them is not a problem. The color is very purple and nothing like I saw in the picture. It looks more like Forbidden Fruit than it does Zkittles. Has a huge aroma of fresh squeezed tangerines and cherries. I’m growing indoor so my buds aren’t the biggest but on average they weigh about 3 grams each. Extremely sticky and smooth to smoke. I made a small run of concentrate with the strains smalls and trim. It’s quite possibly my new favorite strain to dab.
October 6, 2023
Fire ! I just copped a whole plate of it it smells so goooooood top shelf for sure 👍🏾
July 4, 2024
this shit is so fire. hella purp and smells so good
