I’m smoking some right now and it’s super fruity and taste like oranges to me. Huge body high on the first rip and just after the second rip, the head high kicked in. I’m not a lightweight by any means but this 26.4% thc feels a lot more like 35-38%. I grew eight different strains in my 20’X20’ grow room and this one has got to be my personal favorite. It even beat out my Afgoo which I thought would never be possible. This is super top shelf in my book. The seeds I grew with came from a local farm so getting them is not a problem. The color is very purple and nothing like I saw in the picture. It looks more like Forbidden Fruit than it does Zkittles. Has a huge aroma of fresh squeezed tangerines and cherries. I’m growing indoor so my buds aren’t the biggest but on average they weigh about 3 grams each. Extremely sticky and smooth to smoke. I made a small run of concentrate with the strains smalls and trim. It’s quite possibly my new favorite strain to dab.