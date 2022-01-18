Runtz reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Runtz.
Runtz strain effects
Runtz strain flavors
Runtz strain helps with
- 22% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 16% of people say it helps with Stress
- 15% of people say it helps with Depression
H........6
January 18, 2022
Happy
Relaxed
Talkative
First review. I’ve been using product since August 2018. My diagnosis’s: Severe Panic Disorder PTSD ANXIETY DISORDER ADHD I am on disability now, first time ever. I couldn’t work, panic attacks would hit me-MESS. I had zero experience with product prior. Over 2 years, buying approx 100 diff varieties. I JUST NEED PEACE IN MY MIND! Two strains work: 1. Og 18 2. Runtz I’ll prob never leave another review because I’m worried about giving bad advice. If your body’s chemistry is like mine, after $10k spent on soooo many varieties- found them. Panic was the main issue I NEEDED help with to even function! Og18 is best for me in the morning. Yes, morning. I realize this would create sleepiness for ‘normal’ people. I get kinda tired, but PANIC IS GONE! Faster than Xanax! And Runtz keeps me level all day. Runtz isn’t as good for STOPPING panic for me, but Runtz keeps my anxiety lower throughout day. Hope I helped someone. I doubt it because no one will read a review this long, lol.
S........5
August 28, 2019
Creative
Energetic
Euphoric
Focused
I love this strain! Hubby too. I pack a bowl after sending our kids off to school then get busy on the house. Makes me feel uplifted, giddy and productive. I feel it more in the back of my head than the front which I like. It gives me a good buzz without affecting my thinking and function. Nice to smoke in the morning and evening but not too late or I can't sleep. Would definitely recommend.
j........s
August 23, 2019
Euphoric
Hungry
Relaxed
Talkative
Very heavy euphoria , with a body buzz that lasts 2-3 hours. Tastes like runts fruit candy !
K........u
October 2, 2020
SOMEBODY CALL UP WILLY WONKA BC WE GOT THE REEEEEAAAALLLL DEEEEEALL HERE FOLKS! THIS BOUNTIFUL GIGGLE BUSH IS COATED WITH DELICATE FIELDS OF SUGAR, IT LOOKS LIKE IT COULD BEAT YOU IN A FIGHT AND THEN STEAL YOUR WIFE, AND IT SMELLS LIKE AN OOMPA LOOMPAS DUMPHOLE!! I MEAN ONE WHIFF OF THIS HAPPY CABBAGE AND ALL YOU SMELL IS TRIX CEREAL FOR HOURS ON END. FOLKS, THIS IS THE TYPE OF GREEN BUD YOU TAKE HOME TO MOMMA FOR SUNDAY NIGHT DINNER! IT IS SAID SEASONED TOKERS CAN SMELL THIS ZKITTLE x GELATO FRUITY WOMBO COMBO POWERHOUSE FROM UP TO 5 MILES AWAY, SO EXPECT SOME NEW FRIENDS EVERYTIME YOU FIRE UP THIS DELICIOUS HALLOWEEN TREAT *<];^)
a........t
October 27, 2021
Creative
Happy
Runtz [Skittlez x Gelato #42] INSA Look: Dense dark-green alien moonrocks. Smell: The herbal/floral/sweet of Gelato, but the Skittlez pumps the fruity/sweet to 11. Taste: More of the sweet, fruity, herbal, earthy. Froot Loops on the exhale. Effect: After ripping a bowl of this, I’m walking around my house as if there’s a soundtrack playing. No wonder all the musicians were smoking this in the studio a few years back. It’s like it takes your ironic observing self and encases it in a protective bubble and tosses that bubble into a pool of liquid marshmallow. Gets you totally baked, but with no mental sluggishness, and after a few minutes you note a grin plastered across your face for no reason. My Take: Perfect all-day, any-time, works-every-time kind of bud! Achieves the hybrid ideal of indica without the sleepiness + sativa without the raciness. Current Top 5.
M........4
August 25, 2019
Euphoric
Happy
Relaxed
Talkative
Just rolled a nice fat one with a kingpin wrap. This shit is amazing. Tastes great. Smooth and clean on the inhale. Same on the exhale. And the high is amazing. Euphoric with a nice body high. Calm and relaxed but not couch locked. Can’t recommend enough.
r........r
March 5, 2022
Creative
Euphoric
Focused
Happy
I'm a toasted Frog 🐸 on a toasted log. That is all.
t........e
January 17, 2022
Relaxed
Sleepy
This has just become my favorite nighttime go to. I’m a vet with PTSD, severe anxiety, and have ADHD as well. This strain did not aggravate my anxiety but calmed it. I experienced so much peace, calm, and relaxation that I had an incredible nights sleep. No restlessness or nightmares. Sleep was pure bliss.