Russian Creme
Russian Creme
RsC
Indica
Relaxed
Tingly
Aroused
Vanilla
Blue Cheese
Butter
Russian Creme effects are mostly calming.
Russian Creme, also known as Russian Cream,, is a indica weed strain. Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel relaxed, tingly, and aroused. If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, Russian Creme, before let us know! Leave a review.
Russian Creme strain effects
Reported by 18 real people like you
Russian Creme strain flavors
Russian Creme strain helps with
- 61% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 33% of people say it helps with Depression
- 27% of people say it helps with Bipolar disorder
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Russian Creme strain reviews(18)
M........s
October 17, 2023
Aroused
Relaxed
Tingly
Dry mouth
I liked this strain of Russian Creme because it is a very good hybrid strain for Relaxing, ADD, Bipolar Disorders, Anxiety, Insomnia, Cramps, and being so aroused by its characteristics. I tried out this strain & The Jealousy X strain the same day and the Jealousy X strain had a bunch of premature seeds in it which was a big disappointment for me and my friend who split up a quarter of both strains between the 2 of us. We bought a quater of Russian Creme and a quarter of Jealousy X for $60 dollars for the whole half ounce of those 2 different strains of Medical Marijuana for us both to tryout for ourselves and I would much rather have the Russian Creme strain than the Jealousy strain.
i........g
October 13, 2022
Aroused
Creative
Euphoric
Focused
First time trying and….LOVE IT Just got a chance to try this one today. It’s got a woodsy taste with a hint of vanilla. Gives you a full body high with a calming vibe. Pretty focused with a good bit of getting distracted. A lot of distractions while smoking this strain. I put this on a level of Bruce Banner, because I haven’t smoked Incredible Hulk yet. Most definitely in my top 5, easily top 10 best strains you ever want to smoke. -A.C.E.
d........9
March 18, 2024
Creative
Euphoric
Focused
Uplifted
One of the best I have had in a while.. settled for a 1/8th of this over a 1/4 of something else and this did not disappoint. On potency levels this can be compared to grease monkey but the highs are two different highs IMO. Very smooth smoke.. and the high is a HIGH for lack of a better term.. without the paranoia and munchies.. for starters. 5/5 def get your hands on this.