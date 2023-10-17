I liked this strain of Russian Creme because it is a very good hybrid strain for Relaxing, ADD, Bipolar Disorders, Anxiety, Insomnia, Cramps, and being so aroused by its characteristics. I tried out this strain & The Jealousy X strain the same day and the Jealousy X strain had a bunch of premature seeds in it which was a big disappointment for me and my friend who split up a quarter of both strains between the 2 of us. We bought a quater of Russian Creme and a quarter of Jealousy X for $60 dollars for the whole half ounce of those 2 different strains of Medical Marijuana for us both to tryout for ourselves and I would much rather have the Russian Creme strain than the Jealousy strain.